BREAKING | Quetta Blast: 8 Killed, Including 3 FC Personnel, In Suspected Suicide Attack Near FC Compound | SHOCKING VIDEO
At least 8 people were killed, including 3 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, in a powerful suicide bombing on Zarghun Road, Quetta.
A powerful explosion rocked Zarghun Road in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people, according to local authorities. The attack is suspected to be a suicide bombing targeting a security facility.
BREAKING: Powerful explosion near FC headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan, followed by heavy gunfire. Multiple fatalities. pic.twitter.com/Vor9rIzfL9— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 30, 2025
