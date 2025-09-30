Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966449https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-quetta-suicide-blast-many-killed-fc-balochistan-zarghun-road-2966449.html
NewsWorld
QUETTA BLAST

BREAKING | Quetta Blast: 8 Killed, Including 3 FC Personnel, In Suspected Suicide Attack Near FC Compound | SHOCKING VIDEO

At least 8 people were killed, including 3 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, in a powerful suicide bombing on Zarghun Road, Quetta.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING | Quetta Blast: 8 Killed, Including 3 FC Personnel, In Suspected Suicide Attack Near FC Compound | SHOCKING VIDEO

A powerful explosion rocked Zarghun Road in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people, according to local authorities. The attack is suspected to be a suicide bombing targeting a security facility.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh