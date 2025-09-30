BREAKING | Quetta Blast: 8 Killed, Including 3 FC Personnel, In Suspected Suicide Attack Near FC Compound | SHOCKING VIDEO

A powerful explosion rocked Zarghun Road in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people, according to local authorities. The attack is suspected to be a suicide bombing targeting a security facility.

BREAKING: Powerful explosion near FC headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan, followed by heavy gunfire. Multiple fatalities. pic.twitter.com/Vor9rIzfL9 September 30, 2025