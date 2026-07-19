Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Pakistan hikes jet fuel prices, airfares likely to increase

Pakistan hikes jet fuel prices, airfares likely to increase

Pakistan has increased jet fuel prices by PKR 40.35 per litre, taking the rate to PKR 291.55 per litre.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 08:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
Pakistan hikes jet fuel prices, airfares likely to increase
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative Image.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Pakistan hikes jet fuel prices, airfares likely to increase
jet fuel prices3 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202611 min ago
3
Rohit Sharma17 min ago
4
India vs England ODI series 202634 min ago
5
Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike39 min ago