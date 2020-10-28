Pakistan reimposes partial lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Here's how Imran Khan govt plans to curb it

Pakistan on Wednesday reimposed partial lockdown amid the rise in coronavirus COVID-19 cases. The Imran Khan-led government has introduced several steps in a bid to curb the deadly virus.

The directive of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its order asked the lockdown to be imposed from October 29 (Thursday) until further notice.

As per the order, shopping malls, markets, marriage halls and restaurants will be closed at 10 pm. The parks and recreational places will be closed several hours early at 6 pm. Wearing of masks have been made mandatory.

The order read, "Due to consistent increase in positivity percentage and disease prevalence during last two weeks, NCOC has decided the implementation of following NPIs in districts/cities with more than 2% positivity (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur Peshawar, Quetta etc)."

Strict enforcement of compulsory mask wearing in confined spaces (indoors public transport, outdoor crowded settings like markets and bus stands, railway stations etc) will be implemented. An implementation of broad-based SLDs will also take place in hotspot areas.

"Closure of all commercial activities e.g. markets, shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants etc at 2200 hours (excluding essential services e medical stores/clinics/hospitals etc). Amusement/Public Parks to be closed by 1800 hours daily," it added.