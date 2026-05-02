Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043001https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-s-epic-map-blunder-steals-spotlight-at-afghanistan-peace-talks-in-t-rkiye-3043001.html
NewsWorldPakistan’s epic map blunder steals spotlight at Afghanistan peace talks in Türkiye
PAKISTAN MAP

Pakistan’s epic map blunder steals spotlight at Afghanistan peace talks in Türkiye

The meeting, facilitated by Turkey and Qatar, aimed to reduce military tensions and improve relations between Islamabad and Kabul following recent border clashes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan’s epic map blunder steals spotlight at Afghanistan peace talks in Türkiye(Image: X)

In yet another diplomatic embarrassment for Pakistan, a map displayed during informal peace talks with Afghanistan in Istanbul omitted significant portions of its own territory, including key regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The incident occurred at a Track 1.5 dialogue titled “Afghanistan and Pakistan: A dialogue in the spirit of Ta’aruf - 1”, held in Istanbul earlier this week.

The meeting, facilitated by Turkey and Qatar, aimed to reduce military tensions and improve relations between Islamabad and Kabul following recent border clashes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the map was shown during the discussions, which brought together former officials, lawmakers, journalists, and policy experts from both sides.

Reportedly, the Pakistani delegation included former Special Envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani, lawmaker Sitara Ayaz, former senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, and senior journalist Hamid Mir.

The Afghan side was represented by former diplomats Atif Mashal, Obaidullah Bahir, Jafar Mahdavi, and Ghuncha Gul.

Also Read: Major setback for Pakistan; Chinese company exits Gwadar amid growing challenges

Peace talks turned into a diplomatic embarrassment

The error quickly triggered a storm on social media, with many Pakistanis expressing shock and disappointment. Several users questioned how such a map was used in an important diplomatic engagement.

Some Pakistani news outlets that initially carried images of the faulty map later deleted the posts from their websites and social media accounts, reported NDTV.

While the lower-left portion of the map appeared distorted due to design choices, the upper-right section clearly showed inaccuracies by omitting substantial Pakistani territory.

Organised by a Turkish humanitarian organisation, the talks were part of ongoing efforts to address core issues between the two neighbours and explore pathways to lasting peace.
However, the map controversy has overshadowed the substantive discussions.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained since Islamabad conducted strikes inside Afghan territory in February.

The Track 1.5 format allows informal dialogue without formal diplomatic commitments, making such meetings important for building trust.

The incident has drawn considerable online attention, turning what was intended as a confidence-building exercise into a subject of widespread ridicule and criticism within Pakistan.


 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

inter-state narcotics smuggling
Inter-State narcotics network busted in Kulgam, illegal property attached
Raja Shivaji
Raja Shivaji: Who was Jiva Mahale? The real story behind Salman Khan’s cameo
Auto news
How to remove bad car smell? 5 simple and effective ways that really work
Raja Shivaji
Riteish Deshmukh urges fans to avoid sharing spoilers for Raja Shivaji
India Women T20 World Cup 2026 squad
Why Harleen, Amanjot and Kashvee missed India’s Women’s T20 WC 2026 Squad?
West Bengal elections 2026
Exit polls an attempt to manipulate stock market: Mamata Banerjee
Odisha class 10th result 2026
Odisha 10th result 2026 link, active at bseodisha.ac.in
Vodafone Idea funding crisis
Vodafone Idea needs Rs 50,000 crore to survive: Who will step in to save it?
road signs
Why are zebra crossings only black and white in colour? Why not yellow
West Bengal Election 2026
Bengal repolling: Over 70 per cent voter turnout on both seats till 3 pm