Pakistan’s Gaza Board of Peace folly: From principle to pawn

When the Financial Times wrote that “autocrats, monarchs and wanted men join Trump’s Board of Peace,” it was not exaggerating. The editorial blisteringly exposed this initiative for what it really is--not an honest effort to end conflict. Rather, a politically engineered coalition steeped in self-interest and geopolitical posturing. Among those now tied to this dubious enterprise is Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief. His inclusion in this Western-driven project raises urgent questions about Pakistan’s moral compass and strategic direction.



Indeed, Pakistan’s signing of the Board of Peace (BoP) charter—alongside nations largely seeking Western approval—marks a dramatic shift from decades of official rhetoric on Palestine. The document Pakistan affixed its signature to at the World Economic Forum in Davos was chaired by Donald Trump himself and designed with features that place core decision-making authority squarely in the hands of the United States and its close allies.

Central to the BoP’s structure is a powerful executive board populated by figures including the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose political record is unabashedly pro-Israel; Steve Witkoff, a real-estate developer with no substantive diplomatic experience; and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, whose previous Middle East strategies were widely critiqued for sidelining Palestinian rights and promoting normalization with Israel.

Under the charter, Trump retains the authority to shape subsidiary bodies, appoint executive members, and influence decisions that affect Gaza and potentially other conflict zones. This highly centralised design not only undermines established multilateral diplomacy, but it also positions Trump as an aspiring CEO of global conflict management. This, by design, seeks to sideline institutions like the United Nations, which are traditionally dedicated to overseeing peace enforcement. Critics in the West have warned that the BoP could become “a Trojan horse to dismantle the United Nations,” sacrificing established international frameworks for a personalised geopolitical project.

Contradictions with Pakistan’s Historical Policy

Pakistan’s official foreign policy has, since 1947, been anchored in strong support for Palestinian self-determination and resolute opposition to Israeli occupation. Islamabad has never formally recognized Israel, and vociferously opposed normalization, insisting on a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Yet the BoP charter—without explicitly recognizing Israel as a state—paves the way for Pakistani engagement in a governance process that necessarily involves working “in close consultation and cooperation” with Israeli authorities on Gaza’s future. Pakistani planners try to deflect criticism by claiming that joining the BoP does not amount to formal recognition of Israel, but the practical implications are difficult to deny: operating in a framework heavily influenced by Israeli and pro-Israeli policymakers effectively places Pakistan on the same strategic stage as the very actors it has historically opposed.

This stark departure from principle is not accidental. It reflects a trend whereby Pakistan’s military and political elite—especially under Field Marshal Asim Munir and a compliant civilian government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—are willing to trade ideological consistency for geopolitical theatre and elite validation on the global stage. Munir’s presence at Davos and his role in pushing Pakistan’s signature onto the BoP charter suggest a military-led foreign policy that prioritizes elite calculus over national ethos.

What Does It Mean to “Secure Peace”?

Perhaps the most troubling facet of the BoP design is its militarized blueprint for reconstruction and stability—a blueprint that involves an international stabilization force whose mandate could include enforcing the demilitarization of Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas, as part of the post-war transition. While the specifics of Pakistan’s obligations remain opaque, the implication is clear: if the BoP’s mandate evolves toward active security duties, Pakistani troops could find themselves acting in ways that directly contradict public support for Palestinian resistance. A force tasked with “disarmament” under U.S.-aligned command structures is hardly a neutral peacekeeper; it is a proxy instrument of geopolitical control.

Given the highly polarized atmosphere in Gaza following years of conflict, this prospect should raise alarm—not just among Pakistan’s Islamist constituencies, but among all citizens invested in ethical foreign policy. How can a country whose public sentiment overwhelmingly identifies with Muslim solidarity accept deployment in a context where it might be forced into confrontations with those it has long regarded as brethren?

Manufactured Narratives and Strategic Vanity

The domestic media landscape in Pakistan—especially channels and commentators aligned with the military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) apparatus—has attempted to frame BoP membership as a diplomatic coup. Narratives of Pakistan “being wanted at strategic tables” and “elevating its global stature” abound in pro-establishment outlets. Yet this carefully staged enthusiasm hides a more uncomfortable reality. Several major powers, such as the U.K., France, Germany, China and Russia, have either chosen not to engage or have approached the BoP’s mandate with visible caution.

Pakistan’s eagerness to highlights its own role, even as established diplomatic heavyweights keep their distance, highlight the widening gap between narrative management and actual geostrategic weight.

A Crisis of Legitimacy, Not Peace

Pakistan’s decision to join Trump’s Board of Peace is more than a questionable policy choice. It strikes at the heart of the country’s credibility, undermining an international identity that for decades has been built on opposing Israeli occupation and standing with the Palestinian cause. By signing onto a Western-designed mechanism that explicitly sidelines the United Nations, embeds pro-Israel ideologues at its core, and mandates operational coordination with Israeli authorities, Pakistan has crossed a threshold it has historically refused to approach—even symbolically.

For decades, Islamabad’s refusal to recognize Israel was presented as a matter of principle, rooted in both international law and Islamic moral reasoning. That posture now stands hollow. While formal recognition may still be denied in legal terms, functional cooperation—especially in security and stabilization roles—amounts to a de facto abandonment of Pakistan’s stated red lines. The distinction between recognition and collaboration becomes meaningless when Pakistani forces are expected to operate under frameworks shaped by Netanyahu’s government and overseen by individuals who have denied or trivialized the devastation of Gaza.

What makes this rupture more profound is the absence of domestic consent. Pakistan’s population, its Islamist political currents, and even segments of its intelligentsia have not been prepared—let alone convinced—that aligning with a Trump-led, Israel-adjacent peace architecture is compatible with the country’s professed values. Instead, consent is being manufactured through an aggressive narrative campaign led by the military’s information apparatus, portraying Pakistan as “indispensable” to global peace while obscuring the reality that most major powers have chosen to stay away.

At the heart of this shift is Field Marshal Asim Munir. His leadership has placed military advantage above ideological consistency. It is this choice that now shapes Pakistan’s external conduct. Foreign policy under his watch feels less like a reflection of national purpose and more like a tool for elite positioning, which is aimed at securing Western approval even if it comes at the expense of internal clarity and moral standing. Meanwhile, the civilian government has been pushed to the sidelines, offering neither pushback nor a convincing explanation, and functioning largely as a bystander to decisions it no longer appears to control. It reinforces the perception of a hollowed-out democratic process.

Ultimately, Gaza has become a revealing test—not of Pakistan’s capacity to contribute to peace, but of the distance between what the Pakistani state claims to be and what it is prepared to do. The decision to join the Board of Peace has not elevated Pakistan’s standing; it has exposed the fragility of its narratives, the transactional nature of its leadership, and the growing dissonance between state power and societal belief. In seeking relevance at any cost, Pakistan risks forfeiting the very identity it has long claimed to defend.