Pakistan’s Iran-war role: Short-term gain, long-term weakness

By Robinder Sachdeva

Pakistan’s active role in the US-Israel-Iran crisis has undeniably given it heightened visibility on the global stage. However, from India’s long-term perspective, this is unlikely to translate into durable strategic weight. India sees Pakistan’s present role not as a strategic breakthrough, but as a continuation of its path towards eventual collapse or implosion as a nation-state.

Over the past five decades, a familiar pattern has repeated itself: Pakistan gains temporary relevance from external conflicts even as those very episodes erode its internal capacity, cohesion, and long-term stability. At the same time, such episodes do bring economic rental returns that keep the country just above water and, more importantly, deliver financial benefits and sinecures to Pakistan’s military-political elite, allowing them to continue their lavish, feudal lifestyles.

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India sees Pakistan’s participation on behalf of the United States and Saudi Arabia in the present Iran war as a continuation of this historical pattern. Pakistan has repeatedly leveraged its geography, security networks, and strategic access into rent when larger powers have needed it. In the 1980s, during the anti-Soviet war in Afghanistan, Pakistan became the principal conduit for U.S.-backed support to the Afghan resistance. Then, after 9/11, Pakistan again became indispensable to the U.S. and NATO campaign in Afghanistan by offering logistics, intelligence cooperation, and access. In each of these phases, Pakistan gained short-term financial benefits that helped keep its economy afloat and enabled its power elite to preserve their feudal and lavish lifestyles. But the country is now paying the price for those choices: the scourge of radicalism that it seeded and nurtured on behalf of the United States as a gun-for-hire is now eating away at the very vitals of the country itself.

Intoxicated by these temporary injections of economic aid and money, the military-political elite did not care to focus on developing the country’s comprehensive national strength: no infrastructure, no development, no industry, and inadequate progress in water, electricity, education, and healthcare. It is a leadership that keeps itself in power even as the state itself decays, weakens, and moves towards rupture.

This same pattern is visible again in the present Iran war. Pakistan has made itself useful to the United States and Saudi Arabia by offering the United States and Israel access through its 1,000-km border with Iran for special forces, weapons, and money to move into Iran. It has also made itself useful to Saudi Arabia by raising the possibility that it will deploy troops and act under its defense pact with the Saudis, under which an attack on one is treated as an attack on the other. Saudi Arabia has been attacked by Iran. Under that logic, Pakistan can place troops on the Iranian border and threaten Iran. That helps the Saudis. It also helps the United States by creating the option of boots on the ground in Iran, even if those boots are Pakistani. In return, Pakistan gets visibility, money to keep the state and economy afloat, and continued privilege for its military-political elite.

But this gun-for-hire model, as usual, carries a deep cost. Pakistan’s long use, tolerance, or instrumentalisation of jihadist and militant ecosystems for external theatres has produced severe internal blowback. The radicalism it helped cultivate for use beyond its borders did not remain contained. It fed militancy inside Pakistan itself, contributed to the rise of anti-state forces such as the TTP, and deepened chronic instability in sensitive regions. So, from India’s point of view, Pakistan’s current visibility is less a sign of strategic ascent than another instance in which temporary geopolitical utility comes at the expense of long-term national consolidation.

That, in turn, also helps explain India’s contrasting approach. India’s non-interventionist foreign policy, deeply rooted in its history of non-alignment, is a deliberate strategic choice aimed at strengthening its intrinsic economic, technological, and military power for the long game of the 21st century. This calculated approach enables India to focus primarily on internal development without becoming entangled in regional or global conflicts.

Beyond the logic of pragmatic nation-building, this strategy also reflects India’s effort to articulate a wider global vision: a balanced, middle-path approach drawing on traditions of non-violence associated with figures such as the Buddha, Gandhi, and Tagore. In this sense, India seeks to position itself as a voice for the global commons, offering an alternative model of international engagement for the 21st century.

Accordingly, even while navigating complex international relations, India continues to avoid military alliances and resists becoming a tool in the power plays of global hegemons. This posture is also designed to resonate with the Global South, generating long-term diplomatic dividends by fostering trust and solidarity among countries wary of traditional power blocs. In this respect, India’s non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations, and its reluctance to join military blocs, bears some resemblance to China’s earlier focus on building comprehensive national power before asserting greater influence on regional and global equations.

So yes, Pakistan is getting outsized visibility right now. But India interprets this not as a strategic breakthrough, but as yet another episode in which Pakistan has become useful because of instability around it. The Indian view is that a country’s real long-term standing comes from sustained economic depth, industrial capacity, institutional strength, and internal cohesion. On those measures, Pakistan remains fragile. So while the present moment may elevate Pakistan’s profile, in India’s eyes it also reinforces a deeper pattern: Pakistan repeatedly extracts temporary relevance from crises while failing to convert that relevance into stable, long-term national development.

(Based out of New Delhi, Robinder Sachdev is a widely acknowledged authority across geopolitics, public and economic diplomacy, cross cultural communications, and affairs of the Indian Diasporas. He is an engineer-entrepreneur turned international relations expert and leads an independent think tank.)