Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter jet hype falters – why Bangladesh, Indonesia and other buyers are staying away

Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets: Islamabad has been aggressively promoting the JF-17 fighter jet as a competitive export for years. The announcements highlight a promising fighter with growing international demand, but the reality on the ground paints a very different picture. Pakistan’s production capacity for the JF-17 is extremely limited, and it raises doubts about its ability to meet either domestic needs or overseas orders.

The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), which is responsible for manufacturing the aircraft, lacks the ecosystem required for large-scale production. China holds 65 percent of the project’s stake, leaving Pakistan with only 35 percent control over the programme.

The JF-17 entered serial production in the 2000s, and since then Pakistan has built roughly 175-185 aircraft, including those supplied to foreign customers. Over the last 17 years, the annual production has averaged around 11 jets per year.

Critical components are sourced from China, while engines come from Russia. While PAC Kamra has indicated this year that production could reach 16-18 jets annually, achieving such numbers consistently is highly challenging.

Meanwhile, some international publications amplify claims of rising demand, which analysts suggest form part of a broader propaganda narrative.

China-based aerospace experts argue that larger export orders could attract additional Chinese investment. However, there is no evidence of any structural or operational changes in Pakistan’s facilities to support such expansion. No parallel assembly lines have been reported, subsystem integration capacity is unchanged and throughput for flight tests and certifications has not increased.

Even Chinese and Pakistani media are yet to report any formal discussions or developments regarding major scale-up plans for the JF-17.

Pakistan has a stated requirement of 25 squadrons to replace more than 250 aging aircraft in its air force, including Mirages III/V and F-7P/PG jets. Even at an optimal rate of 18 aircraft per year, it would take more than a decade to meet domestic requirements.

Over the past 10 years, the Pakistan Air Force has lost over 35 aircraft due to accidents and operational losses, including six JF-17 jets. During India’s Operation Sindoor, 12-13 aircraft were destroyed, as confirmed in January this year. Technical issues with Russian RD-93 engines were cited for some crashes, but the losses further highlight the production and operational challenges facing the air force.

Meanwhile, Pakistan announced plans to deliver 40 JF-17 jets to Azerbaijan, a project that has already been delayed for more than three years. Analysts question how Pakistan could realistically meet demands from other countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kazakhstan and Sudan while struggling with domestic shortages and logistical bottlenecks.

The story behind the JF-17 hype shows that while Pakistan continues to market the aircraft aggressively, production limitations and international skepticism create a gap between claims and reality. Analysts suggest that unless structural upgrades are implemented and throughput significantly increased, Pakistan’s fighter jet ambitions may remain largely aspirational.