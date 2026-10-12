/Pakistan’s Saudi dependence is now shaping its Iran policy

By Anuvesh Rath
On 15 April, the State Bank of Pakistan confirmed that $2 billion had arrived from Saudi Arabia. A day earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced in Washington that the kingdom had committed a further $3 billion in deposits and would extend an existing $5 billion deposit on longer terms, no longer dependent on an annual rollover.
The Saudi Press Agency described the package as support for the economy of Pakistan, the brotherly Islamic Republic.
The timing had a practical rationale. Pakistan owed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) $3.5 billion in matured deposits before the end of April and was operating under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, with a foreign exchange reserves target of more than $18 billion for June.
The deposit was initially extended for three months, and Saudi Arabia rolled it over in July. Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE had pledged to the IMF to maintain $12.5 billion in deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan until September next year.
The UAE has since scaled back its support, prompting Riyadh to step in and raise its overall exposure to $8 billion, making Saudi Arabia Pakistan’s most significant financial partner.
Three weeks after the rollover, on 7 August, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.
No official on either side has acknowledged a connection between the two events. Aurangzeb thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and the Saudi vice finance minister for their continued support.
The Saudi statement referred to the bonds of brotherhood and the shared commitment to fostering Pakistan’s economic growth.
Neither side has described the money as payment for anything. However, a more direct commercial link is on record: the pact opens Saudi financial markets to the defence industries of Turkey and Pakistan.
Both countries have manufacturing capacity beyond what their domestic economies can sustain, while Turkey’s defence ministry has spoken of joint development and production among the three countries.
The political context predates both the loan and the pact. Pakistani forces are stationed in Saudi Arabia under a longstanding partnership.
In April, during the same week the additional $3 billion was agreed, Pakistan sent fighter jets and support aircraft to the kingdom following Iranian strikes on Saudi energy infrastructure, Reuters reported.
Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stepped in to support Pakistan during periods of economic stress.
The IMF framework remains central to the relationship. Aurangzeb said in April that Saudi support, combined with growing international confidence, had given momentum to Pakistan’s economy and external account.
He also acknowledged recognition of Pakistan’s recent diplomatic role in facilitating dialogue. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told him that Pakistan’s implementation of the programme had helped maintain macroeconomic stability.
The deposit announcement came within days of Pakistan hosting US-Iran talks on 12 and 13 April.
The scale of the two partners helps explain the nature of their relationship. Saudi Arabia’s 2026 military budget stands at $63.9 billion, compared with Pakistan’s $9.1 billion. However, Pakistan has the largest active military force among the three pact members, with 660,000 personnel.
The alliance brings together a wealthy state with limited manpower and a populous country with fragile foreign exchange reserves.
Pakistan has repeatedly accepted Saudi financial assistance, long before the Mecca pact. It has also taken positions that have strained its relationship with Tehran, even as it expanded electricity links, border markets and transit routes with Iran during the same months.
On 4 October, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tehran hoped reports of a Pakistani deployment for a war in Yemen were untrue. The following day, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad’s role was supportive and that only Saudi forces were fighting.
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