Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Pakistan’s Saudi dependence is now shaping its Iran policy

Pakistan’s Saudi dependence is now shaping its Iran policy

The alliance brings together a wealthy state with limited manpower and a populous country with fragile foreign exchange reserves.

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 09:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
Pakistan’s Saudi dependence is now shaping its Iran policy
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Opinion | Daughters soar fearlessly under the Yogi government
2
3
4
5