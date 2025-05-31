Pakistan’s Terror Factory Now Expanding Network Beyond India, Targeting Muslim-Majority Nations Like Nigeria?

New Delhi: New Delhi: In a shocking revelation that exposes Pakistan’s complicity in the worldwide spread of terrorism, Nigerian security forces have detained four Pakistani men on charges of training and arming members of Boko Haram, according to reports.

Nigeria, a Muslim-dominated country where about 46 per cent of people are Muslim, has been fighting the extremist Boko Haram, for well over a decade. The latest arrests highlight concerns that cross-border terrorism now appear to have spread from South Asia to the Gulf, and possibly beyond.

According to Nigerian officials, quoted in media reports, the Pakistani citizens were but also training the militants in critical combat skills in addition to supplying arms. The trainings include carrying out ambush-like attacks, making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and using surveillance drones.

Reports suggest that support from foreign mercenaries, including Pakistanis, has boosted the capabilities of groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar, commander of the Nigerian Army’s Operation ‘Hadin Kai Theatre’, has been quoted as saying that these foreign operatives are aiding insurgent groups with strategic warfare knowledge. According to him, this has turned Boko Haram into a more formidable terror organisation from a weakened group.

Boko Haram’s Deadly Trail of Violence

A faction of Boko Haram carried out brutal attacks at Kwatandaya and Mallam Karamti villages in Nigeria’s Borno state earlier this month. At least 57 civilians lost their lives in the assault. Many of the victims were either had their throats slit or shot.The militants also reportedly abducted over 70 people.

Boko Haram’s insurgency has led to the deaths of over 35,000 people and displaced nearly 2.6 million since 2009. The group recruits children as fighters and carries out massacres and mass abductions. Increased use of IEDs and drones – pointing to foreign assistance – has been noticed in recent attack.

Analysts have long warned about Pakistan’s alleged role in exporting extremism. Similar pattern of attacks have been observed in like Russia, Iran, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and even in the 9/11 attacks in the United States where unconfirmed linked to Pakistan’s involvements have been noted.

A recent counter-terrorism operation in India, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’, has further intensified scrutiny on Pakistan’s military and intelligence services. The Nigerian arrests further emphasises these concerns and suggest an international scale to the country’s alleged support of terrorist activity.

What was once perceived as a regional security issue is now emerging as a broader global emergency. The alleged presence of Pakistani nationals aiding violent groups thousands of kilometers from South Asia has raised alarms about the international implications for peace, stability and human security.