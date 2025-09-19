Pakistan’s Terrorism Irony: Points Finger At Afghanistan In UN While Terror Thrives On Its Own Soil | Analysis

As Pakistan launched a fresh diplomatic offensive at the United Nations, accusing Afghanistan of harboring terrorists, its claims were met with global skepticism — particularly as terror infrastructure continues to thrive on its own soil.

At a recent UN Security Council session, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, accused Afghanistan of hosting over 60 terrorist camps aimed at launching cross-border attacks. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed Pakistan's terrorism allegations on Afghanistan at the UN:

Watch DNA Episode Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ahmad claimed that more than 6,000 fighters from Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are stationed in Afghanistan and are preparing attacks on Pakistan using U.S.-supplied weapons. Pakistan also alleged that extremist content is being spread through 70 Afghan internet-based accounts.

While demanding international action against these camps and blaming the Taliban for inaction, Pakistan conveniently omitted the existence of over 150 terror groups operating from within its own borders — making it the largest terror hub in the world. Armed with over 25,000 to 30,000 militants.

India responded sharply at the UN, highlighting Pakistan’s long-standing role in nurturing terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who continue to operate from its soil and threaten peace in the region.

Pakistan's Own Backyard

As Pakistan attempts to project itself as a victim of terror, videos and public appearances by key terrorist figures within its own borders paint a starkly different picture. Jaish-e-Mohammed's Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, LeT deputy Saifullah Kasuri, and commander Qasim have all been seen openly threatening other nations.

Trump Eyes Bagram Airbase Again

In a major geopolitical move, US President Donald Trump has publicly stated his intention to return to Afghanistan and retake the Bagram Airbase. This statement came shortly after his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where they discussed several issues, including trade, TikTok, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Bagram Airbase, which the U.S. vacated in 2021, is just 700–1000 km from China’s key nuclear facilities in Xinjiang. Retaking it would allow the U.S. to monitor China’s nuclear ambitions, track movements via drones and satellites, and counter regional threats like ISIS-K and Al-Qaeda.

The base also holds strategic value due to Afghanistan’s 3 trillion dollars worth of untapped rare earth minerals — resources that China is also eyeing.