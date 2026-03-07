Pakistan’s Tightrope: How long can Islamabad walk the neutral line in Iran-Saudi Arabia crisis?

The assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes has sent shockwaves far beyond the Middle East battlefield. As missiles and drones now fly between Iran and its adversaries, Pakistan finds itself pulled into a dangerous geopolitical crossroads. For Islamabad, the crisis is not distant. Iran shares a 900-kilometre border with Pakistan’s southwest, while millions of Pakistani workers live in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

A formal mutual defence agreement signed with Riyadh last year adds another layer of pressure, raising a difficult question --- if the conflict spreads, where will Pakistan stand?

So far, Islamabad has tried to avoid choosing sides.

As the conflict erupted following the February 28 strikes that killed Khamenei, Pakistan swiftly condemned the attack as “unwarranted”. But it also criticised Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Gulf states, calling them “blatant violations of sovereignty”.

Behind the scenes, Pakistani officials began urgent diplomatic outreach. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who was attending a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Riyadh when the war began, said he immediately began what he described as “shuttle communication” between Tehran and Riyadh.

Speaking in the Senate on March 3 and later at a press conference, Dar revealed that he had personally reminded Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi of Pakistan’s commitments to Saudi Arabia.

“We have a defence pact with Saudi Arabia, and the whole world knows about it,” Dar said. “I told the Iranian leadership to take care of our pact with Saudi Arabia.”

According to Dar, the Iranian minister sought assurances that Saudi territory would not be used as a base for attacks on Iran. Dar said he conveyed that request to Riyadh and suggested that the exchange helped restrain Iranian strikes against the kingdom.

On March 5, Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, publicly welcomed the pledge.

“We appreciate what we have repeatedly heard from Saudi Arabia, that it does not allow its airspace, waters, or territory to be used against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said in an interview.

Yet the fragile understanding did not last long.

In the early hours of March 6, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said it had intercepted three ballistic missiles targeting Prince Sultan Air Base. Later the same day, Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Riyadh for talks with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

The two discussed the Iranian attacks on the kingdom and potential responses “within the framework” of the defence pact, the Saudi minister said in a post on X.

As the war intensifies, analysts say Pakistan’s attempt to balance its relationships with both Iran and Saudi Arabia is becoming increasingly difficult.

A defence pact under scrutiny

Pakistan’s Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia, signed in Riyadh on September 17, 2025, by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alongside army chief Asim Munir, marked one of Islamabad’s most significant security commitments in decades.

At its core lies a clause stating that an attack on one country will be considered an attack on both.

The language echoes collective defence arrangements such as NATO’s Article 5, although analysts caution that it does not necessarily guarantee automatic military intervention.

The pact emerged at a time when Gulf states were already uneasy about regional security. Israel’s strikes on Hamas officials in Doha in September 2025 had raised doubts across the Gulf Cooperation Council about the reliability of US security guarantees.

Pakistan has long maintained military ties with Saudi Arabia, including the deployment of an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 Pakistani troops in the kingdom.

But few in Islamabad expected the agreement to be tested in a confrontation involving Iran.

Relations between Riyadh and Tehran had improved after a Chinese-brokered rapprochement in 2023, leading many to believe the risk of direct conflict had eased.

Pakistan itself has previously resisted Saudi requests for military involvement. In 2015, its parliament voted to remain neutral rather than join the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

The Iran constraint

Despite its strategic ties with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan cannot afford to treat Iran as an enemy.

The two countries share a long, porous frontier and maintain steady trade links. Diplomatic engagement has also increased in recent years. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Islamabad in August 2025, and both governments maintain regular official and backchannel contacts.

Domestic sensitivities make the situation even more delicate. The killing of Khamenei triggered protests across Pakistan, particularly among the country’s Shia population, which is estimated to account for 15 to 20 percent of its 250 million people.

At least 23 people were killed in unrest, prompting authorities to deploy the army and impose a three-day curfew in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan’s history of sectarian violence adds to the concern.

The Zainabiyoun Brigade, a Shia militia made up largely of Pakistani recruits and trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has enlisted thousands of fighters over the past decade. Many were deployed to Syria to fight ISIL, though Syrian activists have accused the group of involvement in sectarian violence.

Pakistan banned the organisation in 2024, but security analysts say its networks remain active.

Kurram district in Pakistan’s northwest, the brigade’s main recruitment base, witnessed more than 130 deaths in sectarian clashes during the closing weeks of 2024 alone.

Reports say some analysts warn that fighters who gained battlefield experience in Syria could become a destabilising force inside Pakistan if tensions between Iran and the Gulf states deepen.

Walking a diplomatic tightrope

Given these constraints, reports indicate that analysts believe Islamabad is unlikely to openly join any military coalition against Iran. Instead, Pakistan may quietly assist Saudi Arabia with intelligence or operational coordination while publicly emphasising diplomacy.

For now, Islamabad’s most valuable asset is its access to both capitals. Maintaining that role may be Pakistan’s best strategy.

Analysts believe that Pakistan’s most realistic positioning is as a mediator and leveraging its relationships with both sides. It is highly unlikely that Pakistan deploys forces into an anti-Iran coalition. The risks would outweigh the benefits.

The stakes for Pakistan

The scenario Islamabad fears most is a broader regional escalation involving the Gulf Cooperation Council. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have already warned that Iranian missile strikes “crossed a red line”.

A joint statement issued on March 1 by the United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE reaffirmed the countries’ “right to self-defence in the face of these attacks”.

For Pakistan, such an expansion of the war would carry high costs. Millions of Pakistani workers live across the Gulf, sending home remittances that are vital to an economy still recovering from a balance-of-payments crisis.

Any prolonged disruption to Gulf economies would directly hit Pakistan’s financial stability. At the same time, the country is dealing with rising tensions on another front. Pakistan’s military confrontation with the Afghan Taliban began just two days before the US–Israeli strikes on Iran.

With pressure building on multiple borders and alliances pulling in different directions, Pakistan’s room for manoeuvre is narrowing. For now, Islamabad continues to rely on diplomacy, hoping it can keep the war at arm’s length while maintaining fragile ties with both Tehran and Riyadh.