Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday signed a historic "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement," under which an attack on one of the two nations will be construed as an act of aggression on the other. The agreement was signed as part of a visit to Saudi Arabia by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after an Israeli attack on the Qatari capital city of Doha.

India to Examine Implications Of The Pact

India reacted quickly by announcing on Thursday that it would do everything in its power to safeguard its national interest. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that it was cognizant of the pact and that officials would "study implications of the pact" to maintain total national security.

Agreement Enhances Joint Deterrence

The new treaty is Pakistan's most substantial official defense agreement in decades. Under a joint statement, the accord will boost security cooperation and "enhance joint deterrence against any aggression." Field Marshal Asim Munir, the chief of the Pakistan Army; Ishaq Dar, the foreign minister; and Khawaja Asif, the defense minister, attended the signing. The action is likely to have a significant impact on India's increasingly strong relations with Saudi Arabia.

Deeply touched by the heart warming welcome, accorded to me by my dear brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on my official visit to Riyadh.



From the unprecedented escort provided to my aircraft by the Royal Saudi airforce jets… pic.twitter.com/RZvkOSQbF1 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 18, 2025

A Reaction to Gulf Instability

The deal was signed in the wake of a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders hosted by Qatar. The session, which brought together Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members, was called following an Israeli air attack that was aimed at Hamas officials in Doha. The attack shook Gulf states and increased tensions in the region, serving as the backdrop to the new defence pact.

