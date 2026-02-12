A.Q. Khan 2.0? Global fears erupt over secret nuclear 'umbrella' deal between Riyadh and Islamabad

A wave of speculation has circulated on social media and in various news outlets claiming that Pakistan has leaked nuclear secrets again, allowing Saudi Arabia to build its own atomic arsenal. The legacy of the A.Q. Khan network fuels rumours that Saudi Arabia is the latest recipient of Pakistani nuclear technology, following North Korea.

However, a closer look at international intelligence and recent diplomatic agreements shows a reality that contrasts with these viral headlines.

Does Saudi Arabia have a nuclear bomb?

The short answer is no. So far, no credible international body, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or Western intelligence agencies, has confirmed that Saudi Arabia possesses a nuclear weapon.

The NPT status: Saudi Arabia remains a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which legally prohibits the development of nuclear weapons.

Civilian focus: In November 2025, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia finalized a Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. This deal focuses solely on uranium enrichment for power generation, not for military purposes.

The "Iran Clause": Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated that if Iran develops a bomb, Saudi Arabia will follow. However, experts say this remains a strategic deterrent policy rather than an active weapons program.

The shadow of A.Q. Khan: Past vs. present

The rumours draw strength from the history of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear program. In 2004, it came to light that Khan ran a global black market, selling nuclear technology to North Korea, Iran, and Libya.

While theories suggest Saudi Arabia partially funded Pakistan’s program in the 1970s and 80s in exchange for a "bomb on order," there is no concrete evidence to support this. Unlike confirmed transfers to Pyongyang, no proof exists that the Khan network ever provided blueprints or centrifuges to Riyadh.

The 2025 Defence pact: Strategic umbrella or secret leak?

The latest spark for these rumours is the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in 2025.

The Agreement: The pact states that an attack on one nation is an attack on both.

The "Nuclear Umbrella": Speculation grew when Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, suggested that Pakistan's "strategic assets"—a term often used to refer to nuclear weapons—would be available to protect Saudi sovereignty if necessary.

The reality: Military analysts interpret this as a "Nuclear Umbrella" policy, similar to how the U.S. protects NATO allies, rather than a transfer of technology. Pakistan is providing a security guarantee, not leaking secrets.

Why is Riyadh pursuing nuclear energy?

Saudi Arabia’s current nuclear goals are driven by two main factors:

Energy diversification: Reducing reliance on oil for domestic power.

Regional deterrence: Keeping technological parity with Iran and Israel.

Although Saudi Arabia is building ballistic missiles with Chinese support, these are currently classified as conventional. The 2025 Defence Pact focuses on traditional military cooperation—such as troops, intelligence, and conventional hardware—rather than sharing nuclear knowledge.

Verdict: More rumour than reality

While the strategic bond between Islamabad and Riyadh is stronger than ever, claims of leaked nuclear secrets or a "Saudi Bomb" in 2026 remain unproven. Current developments suggest a formalized security alliance rather than secret proliferation of nuclear weapons.

