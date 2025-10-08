Advertisement
Pakistan Set To Receive Advanced AIM-120C8 Missiles From US: What It Means For India's Air Defense

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Set To Receive Advanced AIM-120C8 Missiles From US: What It Means For India's Air Defense(Photo: White House)

Pakistan is expected to receive AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States.

According to the release by the United States Department of War (DoW), an arms contract recently notified by the United States Department of War (DoW), formerly known as the Department of Defence, includes Pakistan among the buyers of the AMRAAM.

The US missiles are equipped on F-16 Falcons flown by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), a report by the Pakistani news outlet Dawn said. The missile was reportedly used by the Pakistan Air Force during aerial engagements that followed the Balakot air strikes in 2019.

