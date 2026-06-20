Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Pakistan: Seven killed, three injured in two explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Seven killed, three injured in two explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A vehicle travelling towards Domel was targeted first, where five people were killed in the blast, while the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
Pakistan: Seven killed, three injured in two explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India's balanced approach to Myanmar gains strategic importance | Analysis
India3 min ago
2
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blast4 min ago
3
meloni trump15 min ago
4
Amarnath Yatra21 min ago
5
Technology news23 min ago