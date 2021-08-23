हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan: Single men shouldn't be allowed in public without family, says Bakhtawar Bhutto

Bakhtawar Bhutto said that when men are escorted by women, perhaps then they would 'think twice' before assaulting a woman.

Pakistan: Single men shouldn&#039;t be allowed in public without family, says Bakhtawar Bhutto
Bakhtwar Bhutto (Image: Instaram)

Islamabad: Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari believes single men shouldn't be allowed in public without being "escorted" by their sisters, mothers, wives or daughters, Geo News reported.

In a clarification of a previous post on Twitter about banning men from public spaces, Bakhtawar said that with "repeated and increasing incidents" of assault and violence against women, there was "no better option".

Bakhtawar said that when men are escorted by women, perhaps then they would "think twice" before assaulting a woman.

Earlier, Bakhtawar had demanded a complete ban on men entering public spaces when documentary filmmaker and multimedia journalist, Sabin Agha, in a thread on Twitter, narrated how she experienced a situation similar to that of the Minar-e-Pakistan assault, "a few years ago", at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

"Another harrowing experience witnessed by police who refused to help despite their ability to call for back up as well as use weapons to disperse the crowd. Trusted to help and instead complicit," wrote Bakhtawar.

"Men should be banned from public spaces. We need more women to safeguard women," she had added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bakhtawar Bhutto ZardariTwitterPakistanSexual harassment
Next
Story

Taliban warns of consequences if August 31 deadline for US-led troop withdrawal is extended

Must Watch

PT6M7S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Aug 23, 2021