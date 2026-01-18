At least six people, including a firefighter, were killed and 20 others injured after a massive fire broke out late Saturday night at Karachi's Gul Plaza shopping mall in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported, citing officials on Sunday.

According to The Express Tribune, firefighting operations are still underway, as the blaze has not been fully brought under control.

Rescue officials said the victims died due to suffocation caused by dense smoke inside the building, and the injured, several of whom are reported to be in critical condition, were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi.

According to Karachi's Chief Fire Officer, shops and warehouses on the ground floor were completely engulfed in flames, prompting authorities to declare the incident a third-degree fire, The Express Tribune reported.

Fire tenders from across the city were called in, and snorkel vehicles were also deployed to rescue people trapped inside the building.

Officials said the fire spread up to the third floor of the plaza, which also has a basement market. Rescue authorities warned that the structure had become dangerously weakened by the blaze and could collapse at any time.

The Gul Plaza Traders Association said between 80 and 100 people were still believed to be trapped inside, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan's Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassanul Haseeb Khan said fire and rescue teams, ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched after reports of the blaze were received.

Chief Officer Humayun Khan stated that around 40 per cent of the fire had been brought under control.

However, according to The Express Tribune, the fire, which broke out nearly eight hours earlier, continued to flare up despite sustained efforts, making it difficult for firefighters to enter the building.

The Karachi Water Board said an emergency was imposed at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) and Safoora hydrants to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to firefighters, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the incident, offering condolences to the families of the victims and directing authorities to provide immediate assistance and ensure the best medical care for the injured.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and financial damage, directing the Sindh Chief Minister and Karachi Mayor to use all available resources for rescue and firefighting operations and to conduct a transparent investigation, The Express Tribune reported.

Officials said rescue, cooling and safety operations would continue until the blaze is completely extinguished and all trapped individuals are accounted for.