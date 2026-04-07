Pakistan Smart Lockdown: Economic turmoil, fuel crisis force partial closure of shops, markets, malls - Details

The Pakistan government has ordered the early closure of markets and shopping malls across most parts of the country from 8 pm starting April 7, as part of energy conservation measures in response to rising global fuel costs linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict, Geo News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting on petroleum products chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, according to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, as reported by Geo News.

As per the directive, markets, shopping malls, departmental stores and shops dealing in daily-use items in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Pakistan- occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will shut operations at 8 pm.

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However, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, markets in divisional headquarters may remain open until 9 pm.

The government further announced that bakeries, restaurants, tandoors, food outlets and marriage halls will close by 10 pm. Wedding events at private residences will also not be allowed beyond the same time limit.

Medical stores and pharmacies have been exempted from these restrictions.

The measures come amid Pakistan's efforts to cope with escalating global oil and energy prices, triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted supply chains.

Earlier, provincial governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had already directed early closures of markets, restaurants and wedding halls under similar energy-saving initiatives, Geo News reported.

The conflict, which began on February 28 following joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, has intensified tensions in the Gulf region. In retaliation, Iran targeted US bases and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

Amid these developments, Pakistan has witnessed sharp increases in fuel prices.

On March 6, the government raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 55 per litre each. Subsequently, on April 2, petrol prices surged to Rs 458.41 per litre and diesel to Rs 520.35 per litre, Geo News reported.

However, a day later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a temporary reduction in petrol prices to Rs 378 per litre for one month by cutting the petroleum levy.

The government has also introduced broader austerity measures, including a proposed four-day workweek, a reduction in fuel allowances and a 20 per cent cut in expenditures across government departments, aimed at managing the economic impact of the crisis.