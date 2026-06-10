Pakistan strikes Afghanistan again: Taliban claims 11 children among 13 killed; 14 injured

At least 13 people were killed and 14 others injured after Pakistani military airstrikes targeted three provinces in Afghanistan, according to Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

Afghanistan on Wednesday alleged that Pakistani airstrikes on its territory killed 13 people, most of them children.

According to Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, the strikes hit the Khost, Kunar, and Paktika provinces.

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“Crime. Last night, the Pakistani army once again violated Afghan airspace and bombed civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika,” Mujahid posted on X.

Crime

Last night, the Pakistani military once again violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika.

As a result of these attacks, 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed, while 14 other women

2/1 — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) June 10, 2026

“These attacks resulted in the deaths of 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man, with 14 others, including women and children, injured. We strongly condemn this humanitarian crime and this aggression,” he said.

Pakistan did not immediately respond to or confirm the reported strikes. The allegations come amid heightened regional instability, including renewed US-Iran hostilities in the Middle East and escalating unrest in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, where protests have turned violent.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have also been locked in months of cross-border hostilities that have claimed hundreds of lives since late February, when Kabul launched retaliatory attacks in response to Pakistani airstrikes.

Also Read | Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike

Temporary ceasefires have occasionally paused the fighting, but none have held.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering militants, particularly the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it claims carries out attacks inside Pakistan.

The TTP is a separate group but remains aligned with the Afghan Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan since taking power in 2021 after the US-led withdrawal. Kabul denies the allegations.

Pakistan has argued that its cross-border strikes in Afghanistan are a legitimate response to the Taliban's alleged backing of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), two groups Islamabad blames for a series of deadly attacks that have claimed hundreds of lives over the past year.

With both the Islamist TTP and the separatist BLA intensifying their insurgent campaigns, Pakistan recorded its deadliest year in more than a decade in 2025.

Also Read | Pakistan strikes militant hideouts along Afghanistan border after rise in deadly attacks in the country