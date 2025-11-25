BREAKING: Pakistani Air Strikes Kill 9 Children In Afghanistan; Toll Rises To 10 Civilians
Conflict escalates: 10 civilians, including 9 children, killed in Pakistani air strikes targeting border regions in Afghanistan. The Taliban condemned the attacks.
At least 10 civilians, including nine children and one woman, were killed in overnight airstrikes by Pakistani forces that targeted residential areas in Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman confirmed Tuesday. Attacks hit several border provinces in what amounted to a severe escalation in tensions along the volatile Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier.
