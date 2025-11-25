Advertisement
PAKISTAN

BREAKING: Pakistani Air Strikes Kill 9 Children In Afghanistan; Toll Rises To 10 Civilians

Conflict escalates: 10 civilians, including 9 children, killed in Pakistani air strikes targeting border regions in Afghanistan. The Taliban condemned the attacks.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

At least 10 civilians, including nine children and one woman, were killed in overnight airstrikes by Pakistani forces that targeted residential areas in Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman confirmed Tuesday. Attacks hit several border provinces in what amounted to a severe escalation in tensions along the volatile Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier.

More details are awaited...

