NewsWorldPakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike
AFGHANISTAN

Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike

The retaliatory strike was confirmed by Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid. Afghanistani fighters are not targeting Pakistan’s military circles and checkposts, in which several Pakistani soldiers were killed and dozens were injured.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 11:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan has reportedly suffered massive damage and casualties as Afghanistani forces launched a retaliatory strike in response to the air strike carried out by the Pakistani Air Force on February 22. According to reports, a heavy cross-fire and shelling occurred along the Pakistan-Afghanistan disputed border Durant Line. 

“In response to its rebellion and repeated acts of defiance by the special military clique of Pakistan, extensive offensive operations against the centres and military facilities of Pakistani forces along the Durand Line have commenced," said Mujahid.

Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan, said. "To retaliate for the air strikes by Pakistan in Nangarhar and Paktia... the border forces... in the eastern zone started heavy attacks on Pakistani outposts.”

As per reports, Afghan Taliban forces are using artillery and infantry strikes on Pakistani checkposts in the Maro Sar and Shahkot Sar areas.

The escalation followed massive strikes by Pakistani security forces earlier this week on Afghan Taliban checkposts along the Durand Line, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides. Sources said at least 28 TTP fighters were killed in operations carried out across eastern and southeastern Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s military said it had conducted further strikes along the Afghan border, claiming that at least 70 militants were killed. Afghanistan, however, rejected the claim, alleging that dozens of civilians, including women and children, had died in the attacks.

The 2,611-kilometre (1,622-mile) frontier between the two countries, known as the Durand Line, remains unrecognised by Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s military did not immediately respond to the latest developments or provide updated casualty figures. However, local authorities and two senior security officials said troops deployed along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were retaliating against “unprovoked fire” by targeting Afghan positions from where artillery shelling had allegedly originated.

Officials added that the exchange of fire began in Khyber district before spreading to at least four other border districts.

