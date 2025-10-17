Caught On Camera: Deadly Suicide Blast Targets Pakistani Soldiers In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gunfight Erupts | VIDEO

A deadly suicide bombing targeted Pakistani soldiers in the Khaddi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reportedly resulting in casualties among military personnel and sparking a fierce exchange of gunfire with militants.

BREAKING: Suicide bombing targeting Pakistani soldiers in Khaddi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; gunfire heard. pic.twitter.com/Rd4HfDdfhR October 17, 2025

The powerful blast was immediately followed by heavy gunfire, suggesting a coordinated assault.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

More details are awaited...