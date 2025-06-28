BREAKING: Suicide Bombing Kills 13 Soldiers In Northwest Pakistan Near Afghan Border
A suicide bombing in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghanistan border, has killed at least 13 soldiers. Officials suspect militant involvement in the deadly attack.
At least 13 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan on Friday, officials confirmed to news agencies. The deadly attack occurred in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a region that borders Afghanistan.
