Pakistan Suspends Simla Agreement 1972: What Is It? Will It Impact LoC Status Quo?

Simla Agreement Suspended: Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mainly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir, India and Pakistan have significantly downgraded their bilateral relations. While India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement reached between the two nations after the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. The agreement was signed on July 2, 1972 in Simla.

What Is the Simla Agreement?

The Simla Agreement was established with the goal of bringing peace and stability to the relationship between India and Pakistan, aiming to end hostilities and foster normalization. The backdrop of this accord was the 1971 war, which led to the separation of East Pakistan and the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent country, following India's involvement. The agreement was signed in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, by then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistan’s President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

According to the agreement, the relationship between India and Pakistan will be guided by the principles and objectives outlined in the Charter of the United Nations. Both nations have agreed to resolve all their disputes and differences through peaceful methods, primarily via bilateral dialogue or through any other mutually acceptable peaceful approach.

Other Key Provisions are

Until a final resolution is reached on any outstanding issue, neither country will attempt to change the existing situation unilaterally. Both sides also commit to refraining from supporting, organizing, or encouraging actions that could harm the peaceful and cordial relations between them.

The foundation for reconciliation, lasting peace, and good neighborly relations lies in a mutual pledge to peaceful coexistence, respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-interference in domestic affairs. This must be upheld equally and for the mutual benefit of both nations.

They have further agreed that all core issues and root causes of conflict, which have strained their relationship for over two decades, should be addressed only through peaceful means.

Each side will consistently uphold the national unity, territorial integrity, political independence, and sovereign equality of the other. Furthermore, in line with the UN Charter, both countries will refrain from threatening or using force against one another's territorial or political integrity.

The Simla Agreement provides for resolving disputes through bilateral negotiations, without involving third-party mediation. The agreement converted the 1971 ceasefire line into the Line of Control (LoC), thus establishing the current day border arrangement. Due to the agreement, India also returned over 13,000 km square of land captured during the war.

Suspension and Impact on LoC

Pakistan’s decision to halt the agreement comes amid an already tense phase in its relationship with India. Tensions escalated notably after India revoked Article 370 in August 2019, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. This move led to a diplomatic standoff, with Pakistan scaling back diplomatic relations and raising the Kashmir issue on international platforms—contrary to the bilateral resolution approach outlined in the Simla Agreement.

This suspension may signal a shift in Pakistan’s diplomatic strategy. Rather than relying solely on direct talks with India, it could now pursue external mediation, potentially involving entities such as the United Nations, China, or the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Such a course would run counter to the spirit and stipulations of the Simla Agreement.

The Line of Control (LoC) has consistently been a zone of heightened military activity, with frequent ceasefire breaches, shelling across borders, and infiltration incidents. Disregarding the commitment to uphold the status and sanctity of the LoC, as mandated in the Simla Agreement, risks triggering a new cycle of escalation between the two countries.