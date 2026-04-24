'Pakistan talks with United States was strategic mistake': Iranian lawmaker

TEHRAN: A member of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Mahmoud Nabavian, has said that the negotiation talks held with the US in Pakistan was a mistake. Nabavian posted a snippet of his interview to SNN TV, where he noted that discussing its nuclear issue in Pakistan was a 'strategic mistake'.

In a post on X, he said, "Putting the nuclear issue on the negotiation table in Pakistan was a strategic mistake." "In the Pakistan negotiations, we made a strategic mistake. We should not have put the nuclear issue up for negotiation," Nabavian said, as quoted by Iran International.

"By doing so, the enemy became bolder," he added. Nabavian said the US demanded that Iran's 60% enriched material be removed and blocked for 20 years, demands he said Tehran did not accept, as per Iran International.

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US President Donald Trump on Thursday downplayed the pressure on him to end the war, saying that a deal will be made if it is good for the US. In a post on Truth Social, he said, "With Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't -- The clock is ticking!"

"Iran's Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse -- Time is not on their side! A Deal will only be made when it's appropriate and good for the United States of America, our Allies and, in fact, the rest of the World," he added.

As per Politico, during hearings on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Cabinet officials largely avoided giving timelines for when energy prices will come down, and some Republican lawmakers quietly said that the 60-day mark for the conflict could be a turning point in their continued support.