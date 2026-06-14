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Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf threatens to halt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget over lack of access to jailed Imran Khan

The move follows escalating infighting within party ranks, where various factions are fighting over what they claim is a total failure to secure the release of the incarcerated former premier.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf threatens to halt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget over lack of access to jailed Imran Khan
Image Credit: Image: X/Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

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