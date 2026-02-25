Pakistan terror attacks: 11 dead in Punjab suicide blast and Kohat Police ambush

Pakistan’s security forces faced a new wave of violence on Tuesday. Two separate terrorist attacks in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces left at least 11 people dead. The casualties included several high-ranking security officials and civilians, which marks a major increase in regional instability.

Suicide bombing at Punjab inter-state check post

The first major incident happened at the Dajjal Inter-State Check Post in the Bhakkar district of Punjab. A suicide bomber, identified by militant sources as Abu Darda, detonated his explosives at the high-security facility.

Casualties: At least four security personnel were killed in the blast.

Responsibility: The terrorist group Ansar-ul-Islam claimed responsibility for the attack.

Analysis: This indicates a notable change in the group's tactics. Historically, the group is known as a Barelvi extremist organization active in the Khyber region under Pir Saifur Rahman. This is reportedly the first time they have claimed a suicide mission of this kind in Punjab.

Police patrol ambushed in Kohat

Earlier on the same day, a second deadly attack targeted a police vehicle in the Kohat area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Militants ambushed a routine patrol van, opening fire and then setting the vehicle on fire.

Casualties: Seven people were killed in total, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asad Mehmood and four other police officers. Two civilians also died in the crossfire.

Government response: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the "cowardly" act. He confirmed the death of the senior officer and promised that those responsible would face justice.

Rising security concerns and regional tensions

These attacks occur amid a sharp rise in militant activity along the border regions. Security agencies have cordoned off both incident sites and started intensive search operations to track down the attackers.

The two attacks highlight the ongoing threat faced by law enforcement as Islamabad continues its efforts against various splinter groups and established networks operating in the unstable border areas.

