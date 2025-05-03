Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895114https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-test-fires-450-km-range-ballistic-missile-amid-rising-tensions-with-india-2895114.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Pakistan Test-Fires 450 km-Range Ballistic Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Pakistan test-launched Abdali missile amid heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack and escalating border skirmishes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan Test-Fires 450 km-Range Ballistic Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Pakistan carried out a test launch on Saturday of the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which has a range of 450 kilometres, Zee News TV reported.

After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, the tension between India and Pakistan has ramped up considerably with almost daily incidents of gunfire exchange along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to India's diplomatic actions following the terror attack—including suspending visas for Pakistani nationals, ordering staff cuts at the Pakistani High Commission, and closing the Attari border—Pakistan has repeatedly issued NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) signalling potential missile tests in the region as a display of strength.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK