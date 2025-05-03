Pakistan Test-Fires 450 km-Range Ballistic Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India
Pakistan test-launched Abdali missile amid heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack and escalating border skirmishes.
Pakistan carried out a test launch on Saturday of the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which has a range of 450 kilometres, Zee News TV reported.
After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, the tension between India and Pakistan has ramped up considerably with almost daily incidents of gunfire exchange along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.
In response to India's diplomatic actions following the terror attack—including suspending visas for Pakistani nationals, ordering staff cuts at the Pakistani High Commission, and closing the Attari border—Pakistan has repeatedly issued NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) signalling potential missile tests in the region as a display of strength.
Breaking: Pakistan tests fires surface-to-surface Abdali missile. pic.twitter.com/DPhM6V4MjN — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 3, 2025
