Pakistan to host ‘Islamic NATO style’ quadrilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt over Iran war

Pakistan is set to host a high‑level quadrilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt next week over the ongoing war in West Asia.

As diplomatic efforts ramp up to address the ongoing conflict, a senior official from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Saturday that the talks will be held on Monday, with delegations expected to arrive in Pakistan by Sunday evening, various reports also indicated.

However, the precise level of representation from each country has not yet been finalised.

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The meeting highlights Pakistan’s expanding diplomatic role as a regional mediator. Islamabad has increasingly cast itself as a key intermediary between Iran and the United States, helping to facilitate backchannel communications as the conflict persists.

Turkey’s public broadcaster TRT World also confirmed the meeting, talks between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye on the war in the Middle East could be held this weekend on Pakistani soil, reported TRT world citing officials.

Pakistan’s strategic importance comes from its longstanding ties with Tehran and its close relationships with Gulf countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir are also believed to have built a working rapport with U.S President Donald Trump, further boosting Islamabad’s diplomatic leverage.

Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar in an X post, said, “Looking forward to welcoming my brother Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt to Islamabad.”

Looking forward to welcoming my brother Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt to Islamabad.@FaisalbinFarhan @HakanFidan @mfaEgypt pic.twitter.com/3LLsJyUobv — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) March 28, 2026

Reportedly, the talks were initially planned to be held in Turkey but were shifted to Pakistan due to logistical considerations. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara agreed to move the meeting as Pakistani officials needed to remain in the country. He indicated that foreign ministers from the four nations are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul indicated that a direct meeting between the United States and Iran could take place in Pakistan “very soon,” though he did not provide further details, as per TRT World.

While Tehran has publicly denied holding formal negotiations with Washington, reports suggest that Iran has communicated its response to Trump’s 15‑point peace proposal through Islamabad, underscoring Pakistan’s role in behind‑the‑scenes diplomatic engagement.

















