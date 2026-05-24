Pakistan train blast: Explosion near railway track in Quetta, several feared dead | Visuals
Pakistan train blast: Several people are feared dead in a bomb blast near a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan. Apart from the train, several vehicles parked in the area also sustained damage. As of now, the nature of the blast could not be determined.
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Pakistan train blast: A bomb blast near a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan, on Sunday morning left dozens of people injured, with local media reporting that several are feared dead.
Meanwhile, as per the Reuters report, the bomb exploded as a train carrying passengers passed through Quetta.
As of now, the nature of the blast could not be determined.
Watch visuals:
पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान के क्वेटा शहर से एक बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है. क्वेटा के मन फाटक इलाके में धमाके के बाद ट्रेन के कई डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए. इसका खतरनाक वीडियो भी सामने आया है. बताया जा रहा है कि ये ट्रेन कैंट से आ रही थी. मौके पर आग और धुआं देखा गया, जिसके बाद बचाव अभियान… pic.twitter.com/RucnnXRngl — Zee News (@ZeeNews) May 24, 2026
Also Read: Deadly Blast Rocks Quetta: 14 Killed, 35 Injured In Attack Targeting Balochistan National Party Rally
What happened?
According to a report by Geo TV, apart from the train, several vehicles parked in the area also sustained damage. Moreover, the windows of the nearby buildings were also shattered.
The report further cited railway authorities as saying that the Jaffar Express, which was bound for Peshawar, was stopped at Quetta Railway Station after the explosion.
Meanwhile, the Dawn cited state-run APP and reported that three coaches of the train were derailed in the blast and two were overturned.
(with agencies' inputs)
Also Read: Quetta Blast: Ten Killed, 32 Injured In Powerful Car Bomb Attack Near FC Headquarters | SHOCKING VIDEO
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