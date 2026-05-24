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NewsWorldPakistan train blast: Explosion near railway track in Quetta, several feared dead | Visuals
PAKISTAN TRAIN BLAST

Pakistan train blast: Explosion near railway track in Quetta, several feared dead | Visuals

Pakistan train blast: Several people are feared dead in a bomb blast near a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan. Apart from the train, several vehicles parked in the area also sustained damage. As of now, the nature of the blast could not be determined. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Pakistan train blast: Explosion near railway track in Quetta, several feared dead | VisualsScreenshot from video (Photo Credit: @ZeeNews/X)

Pakistan train blast: A bomb blast near a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan, on Sunday morning left dozens of people injured, with local media reporting that several are feared dead.

Meanwhile, as per the Reuters report, the bomb exploded as a ​train ​carrying passengers passed through Quetta. 

As of now, the nature of the blast could not be determined. 

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Also Read: Deadly Blast Rocks Quetta: 14 Killed, 35 Injured In Attack Targeting Balochistan National Party Rally

What happened?

According to a report by Geo TV, apart from the train, several vehicles parked in the area also sustained damage. Moreover, the windows of the nearby buildings were also shattered. 

The report further cited railway authorities as saying that the Jaffar Express, which was bound for Peshawar, was stopped at Quetta Railway Station after the explosion.

Meanwhile, the Dawn cited state-run APP and reported that three coaches of the train were derailed in the blast and two were overturned. 

(with agencies' inputs) 

Also Read: Quetta Blast: Ten Killed, 32 Injured In Powerful Car Bomb Attack Near FC Headquarters | SHOCKING VIDEO

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