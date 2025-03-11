Pakistan Train Hijack: BLA Militants Threaten Mass 'Execution' Of Hostages; About 500 Onboard

Pakistan Train Hijack: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group, has claimed responsibility for hijacking Jaffar Express, a passenger train in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday. The train, carrying nearly 500 people, was attacked between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar while traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, reported PTI.

According to ARY News, the train driver sustained severe injuries in the attack. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Samaa TV reported that railway officials have been unable to establish contact with the passengers and staff aboard the nine-coach Jaffar Express. The train had departed from Quetta at 9 AM.

Railway officials have confirmed that an emergency relief train has been dispatched to assist. The security operation to rescue the hostages and secure the train remains ongoing.

Passengers Injured, Train Stopped In Tunnel

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed reports of intense gunfire at the Jaffar Express. "There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express, which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar," he said.

Several passengers, including the train driver, were injured. Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif stated, "The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No. 8." The train consisted of nine coaches and was traveling through a mountainous region with 17 tunnels, where train speeds are usually slow.

BLA Claims Hostage Situation, Threatens Executions

According to PTI, the BLA claimed to have derailed the train, killed six security personnel, and taken over 100 passengers, including active-duty military personnel, into custody. However, there was no independent verification of these claims.

In a statement, the group warned, "If Pakistan military launches an operation, all hostages will be executed." The BLA is banned in Pakistan, the UK, and the US.

Security Forces Respond, Emergency Declared

Rescue teams and security forces have reached the site, and an operation is underway to track down the assailants. The Balochistan government has directed local authorities to take 'emergency measures.'

A government statement confirmed that emergency protocols were activated at Sibi Hospital, and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

History Of Attacks In Balochistan

Balochistan has seen an increase in militant attacks over the past year. The railway tracks in this region have frequently been targeted using rockets and remote-controlled bombs, with the BLA claiming responsibility for many of these incidents.

In November 2024, a suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station killed at least 26 people and injured 62 others. The region, which shares borders with Iran and Afghanistan, has long been a hotspot for insurgent activity. Militants frequently attack security personnel, government projects, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $60 billion infrastructure initiative.

(With agency inputs)