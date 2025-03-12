Pakistan Train Hijack Ends: 346 Hostages Freed; 33 Militants, 21 Passengers Dead In Standoff

A train hijack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province ended with the rescue of 346 hostages. Security forces killed 33 militants involved in the attack. However, 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers lost their lives.

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed the casualties. He told Dunya News TV that the military completed the operation on Wednesday evening. "The armed forces successfully concluded the operation by killing all terrorists and rescuing all passengers safely," he said.

The militants attacked the Jaffar Express on Tuesday. The train, carrying 440 passengers, was on its way from Quetta to Peshawar. The attackers derailed it with explosives near Gudalar and Piru Kunri, about 160 km from Quetta.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack. The group initially said they had killed six soldiers.

Lt Gen Sharif said the attackers used women and children as human shields. "The rescue operation began immediately, with support from the Army, Air Force, Frontier Corps, and Special Services Group commandos," he stated.

Security forces found that the terrorists were in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan via satellite phones. Sharif said this showed a foreign connection.

The operation took time due to the hostages. "By last evening, around 100 passengers were rescued," he said. Women and children were among those freed on Wednesday.

"The final clearance operation took place in the evening. All remaining hostages were secured. Since the terrorists were using passengers as shields, the operation was carried out with extreme caution," he told Dunya News.

Security forces first took down suicide bombers using snipers. Then, they cleared each train compartment step by step. "No passengers were harmed during this phase," Sharif stated.

He added that efforts were ongoing to locate passengers who fled in different directions during the attack. Bomb disposal teams were also working to clear the area.

Sharif warned that the attack marked a shift in strategy. "The train attack has changed the rule of the game," he said. "The terrorists and their facilitators will be hunted down wherever they are. We cannot allow anyone to target Pakistanis on behalf of their foreign paymasters."

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said the passengers included civilians, government employees, and security personnel. Officials revealed that some militants, wearing explosive vests, forced women and children to sit near them. This made the operation more difficult.

Around 30 injured people were taken to hospitals, according to security sources.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the forces. "This terrorist attack is heartbreaking. Every citizen is deeply saddened," he said. "Using innocent children and women as shields is inhumane."

Naqvi vowed strict action against militants. "Terrorists are a burden on this land. With the nation’s support, we will eradicate this menace. Their facilitators will also be dealt with an iron hand."

Passengers recalled the horror. Mushtaq Muhammad, a survivor, told BBC Urdu about the chaos. "There was a huge explosion and firing. It’s a scene I can never forget."

Ishaq Noor, who was traveling with his family, said the explosion shook the train. "One of my children fell from the seat," he said. "We hid under our bodies to protect them from bullets."

The attackers later checked identity cards. "They told us they wouldn’t harm civilians, women, elderly, or Baloch people," Mushtaq said.

The BLA has intensified attacks in Balochistan over the past year. However, this is the first time a passenger train was hijacked.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad condemned the attack. "We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time," it stated.

The European Union also expressed concern. "Our deepest condolences go to the people of Pakistan and the victims’ families," said EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka.

Balochistan has faced a rise in terror attacks recently. Insurgents frequently target security forces, government projects, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) sites.

Pakistan Railways restored train services between Quetta and Peshawar last year after a long suspension. A month later, a suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station killed 26 people and injured 62.

Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, remains a conflict zone. Insurgents continue to strike security forces and infrastructure, posing a major challenge to the government.

(With PTI inputs)