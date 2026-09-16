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Will Pakistan send troops to Saudi Arabia? Mecca defence pact faces first big test after Houthi attacks

Could Pakistan send troops to defend Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks? Here's what the Makkah defence pact says and what Pakistan's military has revealed.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 09:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
Will Pakistan send troops to Saudi Arabia? Mecca defence pact faces first big test after Houthi attacks
Image Credit: AI. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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