Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that there is no need for a formal agreement to protect Islam's holiest site, emphasising that safeguarding Mecca is an absolute duty regardless of pacts. He reiterated Islamabad's commitment to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Riyadh following a thwarted Houthi drone attack near the holy city. Additionally, he confirmed that the trilateral Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, applies directly to the crisis, though he refrained from disclosing how Pakistan's military might intervene.