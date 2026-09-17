Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that there is no need for a formal agreement to protect Islam's holiest site, emphasising that safeguarding Mecca is an absolute duty regardless of pacts. He reiterated Islamabad's commitment to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Riyadh following a thwarted Houthi drone attack near the holy city. Additionally, he confirmed that the trilateral Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, applies directly to the crisis, though he refrained from disclosing how Pakistan's military might intervene.
Speaking to Geo News, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan was bound by the defence agreement it signed with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August.
"The Makkah Agreement applies to us, and we will fulfil our duty. If Makkah is attacked, there is no need for an agreement to protect it," Asif said.
Asif said there was "absolutely no ambiguity" over Pakistan's obligations if the territory of one of the three countries was attacked. However, he refused to disclose what Pakistan's military response could involve.
Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Mecca before it entered the holy city's restricted airspace.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis for the drone. The Houthis denied targeting Mecca or any other Islamic holy site.
Saudi coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said the protection of Mecca was a "red line". The incident came as fighting between Saudi forces and the Houthis has intensified in and around Yemen.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7.
The most important part of the agreement is its collective defence clause. An armed attack against any one of the three countries is to be regarded as an attack against all three.
The official agreement also calls for deeper defence cooperation between the three countries. Officials later agreed to set up a secretariat in Saudi Arabia and work together on military capabilities, defence technology and coordination.
Not necessarily. Asif's statement confirms Pakistan's commitment to the pact, but no public announcement has been made that Pakistani troops will enter combat against the Houthis.
Pakistan's Foreign Office has also avoided revealing possible military plans. Asked how the agreement could be implemented, spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said operational details about the forces, targets and methods involved could not be disclosed publicly.
Pakistan already has longstanding military ties with Saudi Arabia, including Pakistani personnel in the kingdom. That means support does not automatically have to take the form of ground troops fighting in Yemen.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attempted drone attack and backed Saudi Arabia's security.
Sharif said Pakistan stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Saudi Arabia in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the sanctity of Islam's holy sites.
At the same time, Islamabad has been trying to prevent the fighting from spreading. Asif said Pakistan had conveyed Saudi concerns to Iran and did not believe Tehran itself wanted to open another front.
The immediate question is whether Saudi Arabia will formally seek military assistance under the pact and what form that help will take.
Pakistan could provide different types of military support without sending ground forces into Yemen. But Islamabad has not publicly confirmed any such deployment after the Mecca drone incident.
For now, Asif's statement makes Pakistan's political position clear. Its exact military response remains undisclosed.
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