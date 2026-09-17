Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'No pact needed': Is Khawaja Asif preparing Pakistan's military for Saudi defence?

'No pact needed': Is Khawaja Asif preparing Pakistan's military for Saudi defence?

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan will honour the Makkah defence pact after a drone threat near Mecca. Could Pakistani troops enter the Saudi-Houthi conflict?

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
'No pact needed': Is Khawaja Asif preparing Pakistan's military for Saudi defence?
Image Credit: AI. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From PNS Babur to PNS Hunain: A dangerous 15-year pattern of close-quarters naval encounters
2
3
4
5