Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954506https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-ttp-attack-frontier-corps-khyber-pakhtunkhwa-2954506.html
NewsWorld
TTP ATTACK PAKISTAN

Pakistan: TTP Militants Attack Frontier Corps Post In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, One Soldier Killed | VIDEO

A major security alert is underway in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants launched a coordinated assault on a Frontier Corps (FC) post.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan: TTP Militants Attack Frontier Corps Post In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, One Soldier Killed | VIDEOREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A major security alert is underway in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following a coordinated assault by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants on a Frontier Corps (FC) post. The attack has triggered a heavy exchange of fire between the militants and security forces, with reports suggesting multiple casualties on both sides.

More details are awaited...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK