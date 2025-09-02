Pakistan: TTP Militants Attack Frontier Corps Post In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, One Soldier Killed | VIDEO
A major security alert is underway in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following a coordinated assault by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants on a Frontier Corps (FC) post. The attack has triggered a heavy exchange of fire between the militants and security forces, with reports suggesting multiple casualties on both sides.
More details are awaited...
