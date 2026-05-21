Pakistan’s propaganda gained traction in international media, reinforcing the impression that Islamabad had emerged as a central point for United States-Iran negotiations. However, later developments cast doubts on the accuracy and durability of those claims, with core elements of the claimed process failing to take shape, a report has detailed.

According to a report in ‘The Australia Today', Pakistan’s current diplomatic positioning for a considerable time was seen as a product of paid lobbying by the Pakistani military in Washington.

Citing coverage of the issue by Drop Site News, it said that what followed was a carefully constructed narrative of growing diplomatic influence that sits uneasily alongside a more complex reality of internal political engineering, shifting alliances, and externally influenced strategic positioning.

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Referring to Drop Site News, the Australia Today said that the pattern underscores a wider trend in which Pakistan’s “dubious” security establishment has refined its ability to shape narratives in Washington and Western media ecosystems, while actual diplomatic outcomes continue to be uncertain.

How Pakistan reached this point, according to Drop Site News, is linked to a longer trajectory of US–Pakistan relations marked by "shifting strategic needs, military influence in civilian governance, and recurring cycles of alignment and estrangement."

It said that the removal of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022 "marked a decisive inflection point," after which Pakistan’s foreign policy became more explicitly focused on "restoring credibility with Western partners while maintaining pragmatic ties with China and Gulf states."

The Australia Today report further noted that Pakistan’s relationship with China — often termed as “all-weather” — has shown visible tensions, with delays in key Belt and Road projects alongside growing disputes over security and repayment issues. This development has further strengthened Islamabad’s incentive to broaden its diplomatic relevance, particularly in Washington.

“Against this backdrop, Pakistan’s portrayal as a central mediator in US-Iran diplomacy appears less as an uncontested diplomatic achievement and more as part of a broader effort to secure geopolitical visibility in a crowded and competitive mediation landscape that also includes Oman, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and China,” the report stated.

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