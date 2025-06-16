'Pakistan Will Nuke Israel If...': Iranian General Claims, Islamabad Says THIS

Israel-Iran Conflict: senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general and Iranian National Security Council member, Mohsen Rezaei, claimed that Pakistan had assured Iran that if Israel launched a nuclear attack on Tehran, then Islamabad would retaliate in

Pakistan has assured Iran it would drop a nuclear bomb on Israel if it launched a nuclear attack on Tehran, claimed Iranian National Security Council member and a senior military official, Mohsen Rezaei. This comes as Iran and Israel are currently in the midst of an all-out conflict for around three days.

Jerusalem started 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran, after which the latter launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel. The top Iranian officer, Rezaei, reportedly made claims of Pakistan's nuclear support during an interview on the Iranian state television.

In the interview, the Iranian general said that Pakistan told Iran, “If Israel drops a nuclear bomb in Tehran, we will drop a nuclear bomb on them.”

Pakistan's Step Back

After the Iranian senior official claimed that Pakistan has assured them of support, Islamabad distanced itself, as Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Islamabad's nuclear capability is for the benefit of its people and defence of the country.

"...Pakistan is signatory to all intl nuclear disciplines, our nuclear capability is for the benefit of our people & defence of our country...” Asif said.

Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei



Pakistan told Iran that “if Israel drops a nuclear bomb in Tehran, we will drop a nuclear bomb on them.” pic.twitter.com/yrtudnLiV5 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 15, 2025

On the other hand, no official statement of nuclear support to Iran has been made by Pakistan.