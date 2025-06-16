Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2916734https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-will-nuke-israel-if-iranian-general-claims-islamabad-says-this-2916734.html
NewsWorld
IRAN PAKISTAN

'Pakistan Will Nuke Israel If...': Iranian General Claims, Islamabad Says THIS

A senior Iranian military official, Mohsen Rezaei, in an interview, claimed that Pakistan will launch a nuclear attack on Israel if it drops a nuclear bomb on Tehran. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Pakistan Will Nuke Israel If...': Iranian General Claims, Islamabad Says THIS Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif and delegation met with Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei (Photo Credit: @tr_khamenei_ir/ X)

Israel-Iran Conflict: senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general and Iranian National Security Council member, Mohsen Rezaei, claimed that Pakistan had assured Iran that if Israel launched a nuclear attack on Tehran, then Islamabad would retaliate in 

Pakistan has assured Iran it would drop a nuclear bomb on Israel if it launched a nuclear attack on Tehran, claimed Iranian National Security Council member and a senior military official, Mohsen Rezaei. This comes as Iran and Israel are currently in the midst of an all-out conflict for around three days. 

Jerusalem started 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran, after which the latter launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel. The top Iranian officer, Rezaei, reportedly made claims of Pakistan's nuclear support during an interview on the Iranian state television. 

In the interview, the Iranian general said that Pakistan told Iran, “If Israel drops a nuclear bomb in Tehran, we will drop a nuclear bomb on them.”

Pakistan's Step Back

After the Iranian senior official claimed that Pakistan has assured them of support, Islamabad distanced itself, as Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Islamabad's nuclear capability is for the benefit of its people and defence of the country. 

"...Pakistan is signatory to all intl nuclear disciplines, our nuclear capability is for the benefit of our people & defence of our country...” Asif said. 

Also Read: Iran Wants To Kill US President Donald Trump? Israeli PM Netanyahu Claims…

On the other hand, no official statement of nuclear support to Iran has been made by Pakistan. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK