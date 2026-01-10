In a stunning public outburst that signals Pakistan's homegrown terror machine may soon turn against its own masters, senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mhd Ashfaq Rana has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's leadership, directly targeting Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The remarks, delivered openly allegedly by a LeT commander, mark a dangerous turning point: Pakistan's terror proxies are now publicly questioning the very establishment that created and nurtured them. The remarks also signals that the day is not far when these homegrown snakes will bite their own masters, the very establishment that fed, armed, and unleashed them against India and Afghanistan for decades.

A video on X purportedly shows Lieutenant Commander Rana saying “For 80 years, we have failed to make Pakistan truly Pakistan, even though the budget exists.”

Zee News did not verify the authenticity of the video independently.

Exclusive - OSINT Report: Lashkar-e-Taiba has begun openly targeting the PaK government. Senior Lashkar-e-taiba commander Mhd Ashfaq Rana is publicly attacking the PaK govt, comparing Punjab to the pathetic condition of Balochistan and calling the govt thieves. This… pic.twitter.com/miimzdIDPk — OsintTV (@OsintTV) January 9, 2026

The senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander further criticised the Sharif government, accusing it of siphoning off funds. He also criticised the ruling elite, saying that had the money borrowed from the IMF actually been invested in Pakistan, the country would not be in such a wretched condition today.

"You have looted the trusts of this nation, siphoned off funds, caused leakages and seepage, had you actually invested that borrowed money in Pakistan, my country would never have been in this wretched condition today!" he said.

The LeT commander Rana painted a grim picture of Pakistan's debt crisis, saying that "We are a nation in debt. Every child born in Pakistan today is born with a debt of several lakhs (hundreds of thousands) on his head," he said.

Accusing Pakistan’s leadership of large-scale plunder, the LeT commander Rana claimed that if even half of the borrowed money had actually been spent within Pakistan, the country would today be more beautiful than Saudi Arabia, more developed than Britain, and more advanced and prosperous than Spain.

"And let me tell you, the total amount of loans Pakistan has taken so far… even if we assume (just for argument's sake) that there was no corruption, okay, fine, let's believe them for a moment, let's give them the benefit of the doubt… Even then, I swear by Allah, I take an oath, if even half of this borrowed money had actually been spent inside Pakistan, today Pakistan would be more beautiful than Saudi Arabia, more developed than Britain, more prosperous than the UK, more advanced than Spain!" he said.

Who Is Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mhd Ashfaq Rana?

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mhd Ashfaq Rana is accused of orchestrating and planning the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people died. In response, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror camps across the Line of Control and targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen camps without hitting civilians or military sites. This action caused over 100 Pakistani casualties along the LoC, led to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and forced a ceasefire request within 88 hours.