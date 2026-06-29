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  • /Pakistani air strikes kill 36 civilians and injure 163, says Afghanistan

Pakistani air strikes kill 36 civilians and injure 163, says Afghanistan

Even before these detailed civilian casualty reports emerged from Afghanistan, Pakistani claimed of cross-border strikes. 

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
Pakistani air strikes kill 36 civilians and injure 163, says Afghanistan
Image Credit: X/FitratHamad via ANI

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