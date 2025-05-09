Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir Detained Amid Strike On India? Know Truth Here

Indo-Pakistan Tension: As India continues its defensive and retaliatory actions following attacks on states such as Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, reports have emerged suggesting that Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has been taken into custody by Pakistani authorities. According to these reports, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is being considered as Munir’s possible replacement. It was claimed that Munir was detained over accusations of initiating conflict with India and steering Pakistan toward disaster for personal gain.

However, a close search and look at the evolving situation showed that there is no evidence to substantiate the claim that Munir has been detained. As of now, the claim appears to be a speculation only.

Earlier, Pakistan attacked a swarm of drones and missiles attacked Satwari, Samba, RS Pura & Arnia, Jaisalmer and Pathankot but Indian Air Defence System foiled all the attack and no ground hit was reported.

Notably, Indian air defence system also shot down a Pakistani Air Force jet in the Pathankot sector of Punjab. Official confirmation from the government is still awaited, and more details are expected. India also detained a Pakistani air force pilot who reportedly ejected from the PAF jet.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff reported that Pakistan attempted to target military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur—areas located near the International Border (IB). However, the Indian Armed Forces responded effectively, and no casualties were reported.

These developments come in the wake of India’s launch of “Operation Sindoor” on May 7. Under this operation, the Indian Armed Forces conducted missile strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Indian officials stated that the strikes were aimed at terrorist infrastructure associated with groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 28 civilians.