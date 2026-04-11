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NewsWorldPakistani jets deployed at Saudi Base under joint defence pact amid US-Iran ceasefire talks
SAUDI-PAKISTAN DEFENCE PACT

Pakistani jets deployed at Saudi Base under joint defence pact amid US-Iran ceasefire talks

This deployment aims to enhance joint military coordination, elevate operational readiness between the armed forces of both nations, and bolster security and stability at the regional and international levels.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Pakistani jets deployed at Saudi Base under joint defence pact amid US-Iran ceasefire talksPakistan jets arrive at King Abdulaziz Air Base under joint defence pact with Saudi Arabia (Representative Image: X)

As Pakistan hosts US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad, Saudi Arabia has announced the arrival of a military force from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at King Abdulaziz Air Base, under the Joint Strategic Defence Agreement signed in September 2025.

The Pakistani contingent includes fighter and support aircraft from the Pakistani Air Force. This deployment aims to enhance joint military coordination, elevate operational readiness between the armed forces of both nations, and bolster security and stability at the regional and international levels.

In a statement on Saturday, the Saudi Ministry of Defence said, “#Ministry_of_Defense announces the arrival of a military force from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Sector, under the Joint Strategic Defense Agreement signed between the two brotherly countries.”

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“The Pakistani force consists of fighter and support aircraft belonging to the Pakistani Air Force, with the aim of enhancing joint military coordination, raising the level of operational readiness between the armed forces of the two countries, and supporting security and stability at both regional and international levels,” the statement added.


While there have been no comments from Pakistan on the matter.

The defence pact was signed last September by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It lays out the groundwork for the two countries to regard any act of aggression against one as an attack on both.

The deployment of warplanes coincides with Pakistan hosting US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad.

 


 

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