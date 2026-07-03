/Pakistani journalist blames India for Islamabad’s failure; Ex-Singapore ambassador gives reality check

Giving yet another reality check to Pakistan, Kausikan highlighted the presence of terror groups on Pakistani soil. "Pakistan is the hotbed for all kinds of estranged groups that may not necessarily be working for US interests. Pakistan's problems are not diplomatic but much more fundamental and within Pakistan….If Pakistan does not fix its problems, it will always be on the brink of state failure. Everyone is worried about it because you have nuclear weapons. If Pakistan did not have nuclear weapons, no one would care," said the former Singapore Ambassador.