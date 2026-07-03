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Pakistani journalist blames India for Islamabad’s failure; Ex-Singapore ambassador gives reality check

Giving reality check to Pakistan, former Singapore Ambassador Bilahari Kausikan highlighted the presence of terror groups on Pakistani soil. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Pakistani journalist blames India for Islamabad’s failure; Ex-Singapore ambassador gives reality check
Image Credit: X/Sibal

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