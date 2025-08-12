Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944983https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistani-man-arrested-in-south-korea-for-alleged-lashkar-e-taiba-links-report-2944983.html
NewsWorld
SOUTH KOREA

Pakistani Man Arrested In South Korea For Alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba Links: Report

According to the report, officials from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said the 40-year-old accused was arrested on August 2 in Itaewon-dong, Seoul, for violating the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Immigration Act.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistani Man Arrested In South Korea For Alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba Links: ReportAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

South Korean police have arrested a Pakistani man employed as a market clerk in Seoul’s Itaewon district for allegedly being a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) — the militant group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Korea Herald reported.

According to the report, officials from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said the 40-year-old accused was arrested on August 2 in Itaewon-dong, Seoul, for violating the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Immigration Act.

According to the police, the accused worked at a local market in Itaewon-dong, Seoul.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK