Pakistani Man Arrested In South Korea For Alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba Links: Report

South Korean police have arrested a Pakistani man employed as a market clerk in Seoul’s Itaewon district for allegedly being a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) — the militant group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Korea Herald reported.

According to the report, officials from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said the 40-year-old accused was arrested on August 2 in Itaewon-dong, Seoul, for violating the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Immigration Act.

According to the police, the accused worked at a local market in Itaewon-dong, Seoul.