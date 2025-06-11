Pakistani National Extradited to US For Plotting Terror Attack In Brooklyn: FBI chief Kash Patel

A Pakistani national residing in Canada was extradited to the United States on Tuesday to face charges of attempting to commit acts of terrorism, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel said.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Shahzeb Khan.

“Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism,” Kash Patel said in a post on X.

According to Patel, Shahzeb had allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York last year to carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn.

"In the fall of last year, Khan allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn. Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 — the one year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel," Patel said in the post.

"Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down — and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024," Patel said.

"He has now arrived in the U.S. and will face American justice," he added.

"This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world, as well as the disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities. Your FBI will continue to be on guard and work around the clock to counter them," Patel said.