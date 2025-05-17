'A 2.30 AM Call, Terrified General And Sleeping PM': How 'Operation Sindoor' Gave Nightmare To Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: In a major setback, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted to Indian missile attacks on the country’s airbases. Addressing a gathering, Sharif said that he received a phone call from Army Chief General Asim Munir, informing him about the missile strikes on key military infrastructure. India launched the ballistic missiles in response to Pakistani provocation following the Operation Sindoor that was launched to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

"On the intervening night of May 9-10 around 2.30 am, Army Chief Asim Munir called me over a secure line, informing me that Hindustani ballistic missiles had hit Noor Khan airbase and other areas. I can tell you that by swearing on the god that there was confidence, self-confidence and and patriotism in the General's voice," said Sharif. The Pakistani Prime Minister's statement indicated that he was sleeping and his cover-up for Munir shows that the Pakistani army chief must have been terrified with the scale of Indian retaliation.

Notably, this is one of the first such admissions by Pakistani as it has been rejecting claims of an attack on its airbases. India struck 11 Pakistani airbases on May 10 in response to Pakistan's drone and missile attacks. The before-and-after satellite images have confirmed India's claims. It was only after India struck enemy airbases, Pakistan urged for ceasefire, bowing before the Indian military might.

Reacting to the video, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Let that sink in — the Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision, and boldness of Operation Sindoor."

While Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 at 1.05 am, Pakistan carried out large drone and missile attacks against India on May 8 and 9. In the early hours of May 10, India decimated 11 airbases and key military infrastructure of Pakistani army, forcing them to beg for a ceasefire. Notably, Pakistan approached Saudi Arabia and the United States seeking intervention to stop the Indian retaliation. However, India made it clear that the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations should directly approach his Indian counterpart for a truce.