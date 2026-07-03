Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'Pakistani politicians are a waste of time': Ex-Singapore Ambassador’s scathing critique

'Pakistani politicians are a waste of time': Ex-Singapore Ambassador’s scathing critique

Bilahari Kausikan, the former Singaporean ambassador, labelled the nation’s civilian leadership as a 'waste of time' and characterised the country’s fundamental problems as being in a state of terminal mismanagement. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
'Pakistani politicians are a waste of time': Ex-Singapore Ambassador’s scathing critique
Image Credit: X/Pakistan PMO

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Pakistani politicians are a waste of time': Ex-Singapore Ambassador’s scathing critique
Pakistan1 min ago
2
Pritam and Pedro review5 min ago
3
Auto news10 min ago
4
gurugram crime news16 min ago
5
Alpha movie review18 min ago