/'Pakistani politicians are a waste of time': Ex-Singapore Ambassador’s scathing critique

Bilahari Kausikan, the former Singaporean ambassador, has launched a blistering critique of Pakistan’s political and military establishment. He labelled the nation’s civilian leadership as a 'waste of time' and characterised the country’s fundamental problems as being in a state of terminal mismanagement. In a candid and wide-ranging assessment, Kausikan argued that Pakistan’s issues transcend simple diplomacy, asserting that the country is plagued by structural failures that extend deep into its power corridors.
Kausikan did not spare the country’s powerful military establishment, noting that the institution itself is a central component of the ongoing instability. He dismissed the relevance of party politics in Pakistan, suggesting that regardless of affiliation, civilian politicians have failed to offer a viable path forward for the nation.
"Pakistan has been mismanaged from the beginning. I don't see any solution. The military is part of the problem. Your civilian politicians are a waste of time regardless of the party," Kausikan stated.
To illustrate his frustration with the responsiveness of the Pakistani state, the former diplomat recounted a dramatic 1991 incident involving a hijacked Singapore Airlines flight.
Kausikan recalled how the hijackers, who were Pakistani nationals, had inadvertently parked the aircraft in a tactical spot that allowed Singaporean authorities to monitor them. Despite the gravity of the situation, the only demand the hijackers articulated was a desire to speak with the then-Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto.
Kausikan described his attempt to reach out to the Pakistani High Commissioner to handle the crisis. The response, he noted, was surreal. "I was told that Madam is sleeping and cannot be disturbed. Then they hung the phone," he said. Left with no other options, Singaporean forces stormed the aircraft and eliminated the hijackers.
Beyond the anecdotes of political incompetence, Kausikan issued a grim warning regarding the presence of militant groups on Pakistani soil. He described the nation as a "hotbed" for various extremist factions, noting that Pakistan’s security challenges often run counter to international interests.
The former ambassador warned that if Pakistan fails to address these fundamental internal issues, it faces the constant risk of state collapse. He added that the global community’s ongoing interest in Pakistan is primarily driven by its nuclear arsenal rather than genuine diplomatic engagement.
"If Pakistan does not fix its problems, it will always be on the brink of state failure," Kausikan warned. "Everyone is worried about it because you have nuclear weapons. If Pakistan did not have nuclear weapons, no one would care."
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