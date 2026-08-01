/Viral border moment: Pakistani Ranger salutes senior Indian Army officer at Wagah—here is why it happened | VIDEO

An emerging video from social media depicting a Pakistani border ranger saluting a high-ranking Indian Army officer is drawing considerable interest from the public. It has generated intense discussions on the social platforms of the two countries. The viral clip, which reportedly was shot during the daily parade at the Attari-Wagah joint border crossing point, shows crowds gathered on both sides of the gate.
During the formal ceremony, a Pakistani Ranger can be seen offering a proper military salute to an Indian army officer on the other side. The officer returns with a courteous nod.
The act is resonating well online, especially amid the increasing geopolitical tension and the recent military confrontations along the LoC (Line of Control).
Although there is no legal requirement for this kind of interaction, defense experts say that military protocol mandates a show of professional courtesy during joint border ceremonies and official flag meetings.
पहली बार में पाकिस्तानी सेना के जवान को देख कर खुश हुआ..— Sunil Bishnoi (@MSunilBishnoi) August 1, 2026
जैसे ही पाकिस्तानी रेंजर ने भारतीय सेना के अफसर को देखा देखते ही सेल्यूट किया
आप इसको कैसे देखते हो.. pic.twitter.com/dv4YewYqo1
According to international military tradition and standard operating procedure:
The video has received varied reactions from social media, which have been focused on scrutinizing the details of military etiquette exhibited.
"The Pakistan military is a very professional organization that follows traditions of the army," stated one social media comment, Bashatar Abbasi.
"This is purely about respecting the uniform," commented another user, Bharat Iqbal. "Protocol takes precedence over politics at such junctures."
Thirdly, another observer explained the significance of the exchange: "It reflects sheer professionalism. Salute is offered for the sake of rank and uniform, not the country. As the Indian officer was of higher rank, hence, he didn't salute in return but acknowledged the younger one with a nod."
(DISCLAIMER: Although the video has been going viral on social media sites, the exact date of the video cannot be verified independently.)
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