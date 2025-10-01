Pakistani Senator Mocks Army Chief Munir; Calls Him 'Salesman' For Showing Rare Earth Stones To Trump

Pakistani Senator Aimal Wali Khan has ridiculed Army Chief Asim Munir, calling him a "salesman" for reportedly showing rare earth stones to US President Donald Trump, questioning the official purpose of the display.

Khan remarked, "Our Army Chief is wandering around carrying a briefcase full of rare earth minerals. What a joke! Anyone seeing that picture would wonder, ‘Which army chief carries a briefcase of minerals?’ To me, it resembled a large branded shop, where a manager looks on as a shopkeeper enthusiastically presents a shiny item to a customer."

Khan questioned the official capacity and legal basis of the act, calling it a display of dictatorship and arguing that it cannot be considered a democracy, suggesting it amounted to contempt of parliament.

What joke . In what capacity the Army Chief is carrying minerals in a brief case? Asks Aimal Wali Khan of ANP pic.twitter.com/mYhzWbnFnV — Fakhar Ur Rehman (@Fakharrehman01) October 1, 2025

Earlier, Khan compared Munir showing rare earth minerals to Trump to a display in a high-end designer store, saying the image perfectly reflected the nature of the individuals involved.