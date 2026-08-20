/Tragic Independence Day murder: 1.3m-follower TikTok creator targeted by gunmen in Pakistan | SHOCKING VIDEO

A Pakistani TikTok star named Shamso Bibi—who is commonly known as Ayesha Gilamana—was shot dead after attackers on a motorcycle opened fire at her vehicle near Islamabad on August 14, 2026. Police initiated murder charges after two men ambushed her near a local market in Taxila and shot at her neck.
According to the report by the police, Bibi's father, Fazal Sahibzada, says that his daughter received a threatening call, requesting her to step outside her residence before the ambush.
The daylight killing of 28-year-old TikToker Ayesha Gilamana (Shamsu Bibi) in Taxila is a devastating reminder of the security challenges faced by women in Pakistan.— KashmirFact (@Kashmir_Fact) August 17, 2026
When women cannot feel safe even in public spaces, Pakistan's claims of protecting women's rights ring hollow.… pic.twitter.com/4z1Yl9K6N6
Bibi left her residence in a car along with her sister and brother. On the way to the market, two men on a motorcycle blocked their way:
Drive-by shooting: The security camera footage revealed a motorcyclist blocking the road ahead of them, after which one of the passengers took out a gun and shot at her.
Crash followed by the attack: The driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle, crashing it into a dumper truck, leaving her sister critically injured.
Previous threat: As reported by Sahibzada, his daughter received threats from two people demanding money back before the attack.
At least four suspects have been arrested by the Punjab Police, with two being charged with helping the assailant escape.
Bibi's family has already deleted her popular social media accounts, which had more than 30 million likes and 1.3 million followers. Bibi's brother Niamatullah issued an appeal to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to take swift action in dealing with the culprits.
The case highlights the increasing security threats faced by content creators in Pakistan, given that major social networks boast a large number of users, with estimates putting them at 79.9 million.
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