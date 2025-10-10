Pakistan's AMRAAM Dreams Crushed: US Clarifies 'No New Missiles' - Only Maintenance Support For Aging Arsenal
The United States on Friday rejected reports suggesting that Pakistan would be supplied with new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recent contract update, stating that the amendment covers only maintenance and spare parts, with no new weapons included.
