AIM-120 MISSILES

Pakistan's AMRAAM Dreams Crushed: US Clarifies 'No New Missiles' - Only Maintenance Support For Aging Arsenal

The United States on Friday rejected reports suggesting that Pakistan would be supplied with new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recent contract update, stating that the amendment covers only maintenance and spare parts, with no new weapons included.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 09:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan's AMRAAM Dreams Crushed: US Clarifies 'No New Missiles' - Only Maintenance Support For Aging ArsenalUS President Donald Trump and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo: ANI/IANS)

